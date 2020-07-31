Zac Brown Band invites you to a mental mini-vacation in their breezy new “You and Islands”

Home Grown Music

Written and released from quarantine, Zac Brown Band’s newest digital single, “You and Islands,” is a tropical mini-escape.



“Got so much going on / The whole world’s going wrong / I wish that tide could reach us now / And wash away all the gray,” frontman Zac Brown sings in the song’s breezy first verse, as he looks ahead to more carefree days after the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“This unprecedented time at home has given us the opportunity to write and share new music with our fans,” Zac explains of the new single. “As we continue to navigate through this together, we hope our music can bring you a little bit of positivity and transport you to a different time or place — even if just for a few minutes.”

“You and Islands” follows the group’s latest single, “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” which is a quarantine-inspired ode to Zac’s four daughters. While that song found the group appreciating the little things about their unexpected downtime with family, “You and Islands” focuses more on a brighter future ahead.

“This was a fun track to record,” Zac adds. “We hope you sing along with us as we daydream about days to come!”

By Carena Liptak

