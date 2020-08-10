Willie Nelson joined by Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson & more on special edition of "On the Road Again"

Warner Music Nashville

Willie Nelson is teaming up with a group of up-and-coming country artists for a special rendition of “On the Road Again.”

Through the Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, the country legend has recorded a reimagining of his classic hit, featuring 10 rising stars in Nashville who are nominated for New Female and New Male Artist at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes represent the New Female Artist nominees, while Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson and Riley Green are the New Male Artist nominees, all of whom join Willie on the to-be-released collaboration.

Proceeds from the song will go toward the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports members of the country music community who have lost work due to the pandemic.

“On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)” will be available on August 13.

Originally scheduled for April, the 2020 ACM Awards were postponed to September in light of the pandemic. It will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three of the city’s historic venues — the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry and Bluebird Cafe — with Keith Urban serving as host.

The awards show airs on CBS on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.