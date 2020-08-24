"Why We Drink": Justin Moore notches ninth number-one hit

Cody Villalobos

Justin Moore has a reason to raise a glass.

The singer has scored his ninth number-one single with “Why We Drink.” It’s the second chart-topper off his latest album, Late Nights and Long Necks, following “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

Justin co-wrote the song with “Dust on the Bottle” singer David Lee Murphy, along with Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover. He also served as its producer.

Justin’s mom, Charlene Moore, who inspired the song, also makes an appearance in the music video.

Other #1 hits for Justin include “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Til My Last Day.”

The hitmaker is slated to release his Live at the Ryman album on September 25. Recorded during his headlining 2018 show at the venue, it features duets with the likes of David Lee, Chris Janson and bluegrass star Ricky Skaggs.

By Cillea Houghton

