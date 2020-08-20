Which Celebrity Would You Want As President of the United States

YouGov polled more than 2,500 people and asked which stars they’d like to see in the White House, and interestingly, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all chose an African American actor to lead the nation.

The highest vote-getter among Republicans is Morgan Freeman.

Democrats chose Samuel L. Jackson . . . and Independents want Denzel Washington.

he runner-up for Republicans was Judge Judy, while second place for the Democrats was Tom Hanks, and for Independents it was The Rock. But enough division, here’s how the Top 20 broke down OVERALL.

Full Results