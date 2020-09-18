"When the Party’s Over”: Brett Eldredge’s Billie Eilish cover is unexpected and haunting

Warner Music Nashville

Country crooner Brett Eldredge knows that a song by Billie Eilish is far from the first thing fans expect him to cover, but he’s a big fan of the pop phenomenon’s catalogue. That’s why he was inspired to deliver his own live take on “When the Party’s Over,” which is out today.

Brett had dropped “When the Party’s Over” into his set during his most recent European tour. The released version was recorded during his show in Glasgow, Scotland, which was actually the first time he and his band performed it.

“I heard this song a year or two ago and I just love how unique of an artist she is and the complex nature of the songs she writes,” Brett gushes. “I love how emotional and intense they are and could tell she had to grow up fast and really puts her life out there in her music.”

As someone who took a break from technology and shut out the outside world while he made his most recent album Sunday Drive, Brett knows first-hand how difficult it can be for songwriters to figure out what they want to say. That’s another reason why he’s so impressed by 18-year-old Billie.

“I think it’s a powerful thing to be that young and to have found your voice, and it speaks to people of all ages,” he points out.

“For whatever reason, when people hear my cover of this song, I think they’d say to themselves, ‘I didn’t see that coming at all,’” but that’s exactly what I wanted because when I heard it I thought, ‘Man, I could do something special with this,’” Brett adds.

“I’m so grateful for the song that she’s written and grateful to be able to sing it.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.