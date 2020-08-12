What a mess, in the aftermath”: Luke Bryan offers his thoughts on Lady A’s name-change drama

ABC

Luke Bryan has been friends with superstar trio Lady A for well over a decade, with the two acts even touring together back in 2012. But he struggled to find the right words when asked to weigh in on the band’s recent name change during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week.



“Woo! You know, I don’t think they were anticipating the aftermath of being called Lady A,” the singer reflected.



Since they dropped the “Antebellum” from their name in acknowledgement of the term’s association with slavery, the band Lady A have found themselves embroiled in a legal dispute with Black soul singer Anita White, who’s performed under the moniker since 2006.



Luke went on to point out that the trio have been informally known as Lady A by their fans and friends for a long time.



“I can say that for years, everyone in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A. Like, I would call and say, ‘Hey, get the Lady A guys on the phone,’ you know?” he offered.

Still, Luke admitted that he was at a loss as to how the band should best resolve the situation.

What the band hoped would be peaceable talks with White have since turned contentious, with White explaining that she felt the trio’s gestures toward a mutually beneficial solution were ultimately hollow and the band suing for the right to use the name.



“Who knows what they’ll have to figure out. But God, what a mess,” Luke added. “What a mess, in the aftermath of removing ‘Antebellum.’”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.