‘We Need Christmas’: Maddie & Tae are getting festive with a six-song holiday collection

Maddie & Tae get into the holiday spirit with their new mix of festive classics and seasonal originals, We Need Christmas. The duo say they hope their new batch of tunes will bring some fun and excitement at the end of what has been a challenging year for many.

“We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as [writing] some of our own,” explain Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr.



“Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year,” they add, “and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year.”

We Need Christmas includes two original tunes: The title track and “Merry Married Christmas.” The two bandmates each had a hand in writing both those tracks, and appropriately enough, Taylor’s husband Josh Kerr contributed his notable songwriting talents to “Merry Married Christmas.”

The project is due out on October 23. It’s available for preorder on the duo’s website, along with a special limited edition line of holiday-themed merchandise. You can pick up bundles including a custom candle, Christmas tree ornament, pajama sleep set and more.



Here’s the track list for We Need Christmas:

“This Christmas”

“Holly Jolly Christmas”

“O Come All Ye Faithful”

“Merry Married Christmas”

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

“We Need Christmas”

By Carena Liptak

