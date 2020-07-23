Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell to perform on Grand Ole Opry

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Three music icons and longtime friends are reuniting on the Grand Ole Opry.

Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell will join forces on the Opry’s 4,935th show on Saturday, August 1. The singers have crossed paths several times over their multi-decade careers, which includes rotating stints performing on their respective albums and with their bands.

Rodney was a part of Emmylou’s Hot Band in the 1970s after she recorded his song “Bluebird Wine” for her 1975 debut album, Pieces of the Sky. When he later launched his own solo career, Rodney formed his band known as the Cherry Bombs, which Vince became a part of.

The Grammy-winning country star then spent time in Emmylou’s backup band for three of her albums, including 1986’s Thirteen, on which he and Rodney both provided background vocals.

“I don’t have two better friends in the world,” Vince remarks, with Emmylou adding, “There’s nothing better than singing with old and dear friends, especially if those friends happen to be Rodney and Vince.”

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen an end to large scale in-person events, the Opry has remained on the air each week. Closing its doors to the public in March, the long-running country music show continues to broadcast on Saturday nights with a skeleton crew and artists spaced six feet apart on the stage without an audience present.

You can hear the show each week on WSM and watch it on the Circle TV network.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

