Tucker Beathard taps Lindsay Ell for reimagined duet version of “Faithful”

Warner Music Nashville

Tucker Beathard brought Lindsay Ell into the studio for a new duet version of “Faithful,” a song he released as a solo effort early this month.



Lindsay lends harmony vocals and takes the lead on the second verse of the song. She also brings her noted guitar skills to the track. Tucker recently told CMT that shooting the video for the song’s new version provided a fun chance for the two artists to geek out over musical equipment.



“I always love nerding out with anyone over gear and guitars,” he admits. “…I also loved hearing another artist interpret and approach one of my songs their own way. She gave a whole different feel to ‘Faithful.’”

The solo version of “Faithful” is included on Tucker’s upcoming project, King. It’s the second half of his debut double album, which began with 2018’s Nobody’s Everything, and is due for release on August 21.



Tucker’s not the only one with new music on the horizon: Lindsay also recently announced a new album, heart theory. That project will come out on August 14.

By Carena Liptak

