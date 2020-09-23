Trisha Yearwood’s “I’ll Carry You Home” video is a montage of personal childhood home movies

Gwendolyn Records

Trisha Yearwood showcases the personal meaning behind her heart-tugging new ballad, “I’ll Carry You Home,” in the song’s music video. The clip takes a look back at the singer’s own family home movies from her childhood.

Trisha offers a look into her first few years at home in Georgia, surrounded by her parents, friends and family.

She says her song is a tribute to all of those who’ve lifted her up over the years — even literally, such as when her parents carried her home from the hospital as a newborn.

“For me, it’s very much about the people in my life that have my back, and also my strong spiritual belief that God’s got me, no matter what. I believe that. It’s really like a prayer,” Trisha says of “I’ll Carry You Home.”

“It’s just one of the most beautiful songs that I’ve heard,” she adds.



The new release comes on the heels of Trisha’s performance of “I’ll Carry You Home” at the 2020 ACMs, where she sang during the in memoriam segment honoring of all the country greats we’ve lost in 2020.

By Carena Liptak

