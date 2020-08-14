Trace Adkins’ new song is a little rowdy, but that’s “Just the Way We Do It”

Verge Records

Trace Adkins announced his next musical chapter in style today with the release of party anthem “Just the Way We Do It,” a loud-and-proud tribute to kicking back, country style.



“Well, that’s all right, get ya some ribs / Wash it all down with a couple of beers,” Trace explains in the sing-a-long chorus. “Ain’t nobody getting hurt, don’t be scared / That’s just the way we do it ‘round here…”

With the release of his new tune, the singer had big news to share: He’s planning the release of his next project, an EP called Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy. The six-track collection will be his first since signing to Verge Records, and follows his 2017 album, Something’s Goin’ On.

“Just the Way We Do It” will be on the EP, and so will the two songs that the singer shared earlier this year: “Better Off” and “Mind on Fishin’.”



Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy comes out October 16. It’s available for pre-order now, with autographed copies and other special merchandise items available at the singer’s online store.

By Carena Liptak

