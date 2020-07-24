Tim McGraw’s “Hallelujahville” is a sentimental ode to hometown pride

Big Machine Label Group

Tim McGraw returns to one of country music’s best-loved themes in “Hallelujahville,” a sweet and evocative piano ballad about small-town pride.



“Sunday supper we pass the biscuits / Save the grease from cast iron skillets /D.C.’s broke and we can’t fix it / And we’re okay with that,” the superstar proclaims in his new song’s second verse. “We quote King James like a Waylon song / Pray at night, make love ‘til dawn / Love us or leave us the hell alone / Hope you’re okay with that…”

When he announced his new album, Tim described Here on Earth’s 16 tracks as being “vignettes of life.” Focusing on the magic of simple, everyday living, “Hallelujahville” is full of vibrant imagery sure to resonate with the childhood memories of many of his fans.



Tim’s new song follows McGraw’s poignant ode to moms everywhere, “I Called Mama,” along with the album’s title track.



Here on Earth is due out in full on August 21. It’ll be Tim’s 16th studio project, and his first since re-signing with his longtime label home, Big Machine Records, in early 2020. Tim also had plans to embark on a Here on Earth Tour this year, but those plans have since been paused due to the pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

