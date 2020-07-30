Tim McGraw takes fans to church with acoustic “Hallelujahville”

ABC/Image Group LA

Just days after he first shared “Hallelujahville,” Tim McGraw is ups the ante on small-town sentimentality with a new acoustic performance version of the piano ballad.



The singer and his bandmates deliver “Hallelujahville” against the backdrop of a small, church-like venue with high, dark windows. It’s a simple video treatment that highlights the song’s message of gratitude for growing up with small-town values and a sense of community.



Tim’s new ballad is from Here on Earth, his 16th studio album and first solo project in five years. It also marks his first batch of new tunes since re-signing to his longtime label home, Big Machine Records.

Tim previously described Here on Earth as a 16-track collection of “vignettes of life.”

Prior to dropping “Hallelujahville,” he shared the equally poignant “I Called Mama,” another ballad that brings family front and center.

Here on Earth is due out on August 21.

By Carena Liptak

