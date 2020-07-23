Tim McGraw surprises healthcare workers with virtual performance

ABC/Mark Levine

Tim McGraw is offering a thoughtful gesture to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “I Like It, I Love It” hitmaker is the latest star to take part in Spotify’s online series The Drop In, where artists surprise their loyal fans. In the latest episode of the series, Tim pays a virtual visit to a staff of nurses at Virtual Health in New Jersey to thank them for their tireless efforts.

In between stories from the nurses about the challenges of working on the front lines of a pandemic, Tim offered an acoustic performance of his song “I Called Mama,” along with some words of gratitude.

“…One of the bright lights I think through all of this is being able to see how much people care, how hard people work, how selfless people can be, especially you guys, our front line workers who put your lives on the line to take care of people,” Tim says.

The singer has dropped in on fans before — he surprised one with a video call for Mother’s Day and included a clip of the exchange in the video for “I Called Mama.”

By Cillea Houghton

