Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the performers on deck for the 2020 ACMs

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music has announced the first round of artists scheduled to perform during this year’s ACM Awards ceremony. Performances will take place across three iconic Nashville stages.

Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen are among those who will perform from the Bluebird Cafe. Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett (with Jon Pardi), Kelsea Ballerini and Gabby Barrett will play on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium.



The third Music City venue to host the ACM Awards is the Grand Ole Opry. No performances from that stage have yet been announced, but more details, including information about additional performers and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The ACM has already announced that Riley Green and Tenille Townes will perform during the ceremony, as they’re this year’s winners in the categories of New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.



Keith Urban, who’s the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will host the event in 2020.

Earlier this week, the ACM announced that their show is going entirely virtual this year as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing regulations also caused the ceremony to be postponed from its usual April date, and moved to Nashville from its typical Las Vegas venue.



The 2020 ACM Awards will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.