Tim McGraw is getting more emotional with age: "I can cry at commercials"

Tim McGraw is becoming more in touch with his emotions as time marches on.

“At 53, I probably don’t self-examine as much as I should, but I think I’m learning that I’m getting more and more emotional...about everything,” he confesses in an interview with his label, Big Machine record Group. “And maybe I’ve been heading that direction for a while but maybe this time has really sped that process up.”

Though Tim has admittedly been sentimental over his latest single “I Called Mama,” he also finds himself getting emotional over ordinary life moments.

“I mean, I can cry at commercials now,” he adds. “It’s ridiculous.”

Tim is set to release his first solo album in five years, Here on Earth, on August 21. He was scheduled to be on a tour of the same name this year, but the plans were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I Called Mama” is currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

