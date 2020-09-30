Tim McGraw flashes back to the ‘90s with Amazon Original version of “Something Like That”

Courtesy of Amazon Music

Tim McGraw is revisiting one of his classic hits, “Something Like That,” in a brand-new Amazon Original version of the tune.



“Something Like That” originally came out way back in 1999, where it became a number-one hit for Tim on country radio. According to Nielsen, the song also became the most-played radio single of the 2000s — of any genre.



Even though it’s been over 20 years since the song came out, it’s still a big crowd-pleaser to this day, and that’s a big part of the reason why Tim chose to re-record it.



“This is one of my favorite songs to play live,” the singer explains. “It always takes the energy level up a notch and it’s just a lot of fun. We let the fans pick a closing song from our Here on Earth livestream experience, and this was their choice.”

Like many artists, Tim has been staying connected with fans during the COVID-19 pandemic by performing virtually, and often in a more pared-down setting, instead of his usual full backing band. The new version of “Something Like That” is more in line with that kind of performance, the singer goes on to say.

“It’s a stripped-down acoustic version of the song, something you don’t get to hear us do very often with this one. We hope you like it,” he adds.

Here on Earth, Tim’s 16th solo studio album, came out this August.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



