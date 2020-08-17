Tim McGraw adds pre-show party with Ingrid Andress, Midland to ‘Here on Earth’ livestream

Big Machine Records

Tim McGraw is adding another element to his livestream event celebrating the release of his new album Here on Earth.

Leading up to the Here on Earth EXPERIENCE, Tim will shine a spotlight on opening acts Ingrid Andress and Midland, both of whom will perform as part of a pre-show party leading up to the livestream event on August 21.

The “Waste of Lime” and “Drinkin’ Problem” artists were tapped as Tim’s openers for the Here on Earth Tour this year, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country superstar has invited both acts to perform an exclusive 30-minute, pre-recorded set that begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

At 9 p.m. ET, Tim will stream live from Nashville alongside a five-piece acoustic band, and perform songs from Here on Earth, along with fan-favorite hits. The country superstar will also host many of the songwriters who penned the tunes on the album, along with a few surprise guests.

The pre-show is available for free to fans who’ve purchased tickets to the livestream.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.