Thomas Rhett surprises healthcare workers with thanks and music during virtual acoustic show

ABC/Mark Levine

A group of healthcare workers got an unforgettable surprise last week, when Thomas Rhett offered up an exclusive virtual performance as a well-earned thanks for their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas’ gratitude was personal, he shared during the video call set.



“You guys are my heroes. I have a lot of family that works in healthcare, and y’all inspire me to wanna be a better human being,” the singer said, before launching into an acoustic performance that included his uplifting song, “Be a Light.”

Cisco and Live Nation teamed up with Thomas to make the event happen. The healthcare workers that attended work for Banner Health in Arizona and Colorado, as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

“It was really special to be able to surprise this group of healthcare workers because I’m so appreciative of their incredible work and bravery through this crazy time,” Thomas told Billboard about the event.

“Even though I can’t thank them all in person right now, this was a really cool way to stay connected and offer up my gratitude face-to-face,” he added. “They are truly inspiring.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.