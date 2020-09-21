Thomas Rhett on ACM Entertainer of the Year win: "It made me feel like I’m not the new guy anymore"

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

For Thomas Rhett, co-winning Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards offers a sense of validation.

The “Life Changes” singer tied with Carrie Underwood as the winner of the top prize during the ceremony last week, marking his first win in the category and her third.

Reflecting on the career accomplishment, Thomas calls it a bucket list moment.

“It truly has been a dream of mine since day one. There’s countless times where my manager, Virginia, has asked me, ‘What are your goals for the next five years? What are your goals for the next ten years?’ And winning Entertainer of the Year was definitely #1 on the list,” he explains.

“Getting to hear an idol of mine, Keith Urban, mention my name along with Carrie Underwood, it made me feel like I’m not the new guy anymore, if that makes any sense,” he continues.

The father of three goes on to say that he’s been a fan of Carrie’s since he was a teenager and that winning an “iconic” award alongside her feels like a rite of passage.

He also credits his band and crew for their efforts that contributed to the win.

“I think this was a big pat on the back for just the amount of hours we’ve put into rehearsing and improvising and making our show as best as it could possibly be,” he expresses. “And this is such a dream, I don’t know how to put it into words.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.