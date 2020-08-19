Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line teaming with Chris Tomlin for collaborative performances

Sparrow Records/Capitol Records

Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line are teaming up with Christian artist Chris Tomlin for a set of performances of their new song, “Thank You Lord.”

Chris will make his debut on both the Late Late Show With James Corden and the Today show alongside the two country acts. They’ll perform “Thank You Lord” on the Late Late show tonight, followed by a performance on Today on August 25.

“Thank You Lord” was co-written by Chris, Thomas, Tyler Hubbard of FGL, Corey Crowder and David Garcia, with Chris sharing in a statement that the collaboration is a reflection of his “deep friendships” with the two acts. FGL also executive produced the album.

The song is featured on the Dove Award winning artist’s latest project Chris Tomlin & Friends that sees him collaborating with several other country stars including Lady A, Brett Young, Russell Dickerson and RaeLynn.

Chris Tomlin & Friends hit number one on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart following its July release.

By Cillea Houghton

