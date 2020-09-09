Thomas Rhett earns his 16th chart-topper with “Be a Light”: “I’m completely blown away and humbled

ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett officially notched his 16th career number-one hit, as “Be a Light” ascended to the top spot on the Mediabase/Country Airplay chart this week.



He’s sharing the new milestone with the song’s lengthy and impressive list of collaborators, which include Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Christian star Chris Tomlin.



And while Thomas was thrilled to celebrate the song’s success, he also pointed out that he originally released it in order to focus on positivity during a dark, tumultuous time. “Be a Light” came out this spring, when the COVID-19 outbreak had just thrown the U.S. into a period of intense uncertainty.



“I’m completely blown away by the support of ‘Be a Light’ from the fans, country radio and the entire industry,” the singer explains. “When we decided to release this song in March, it was the best way I knew how to share what was on my heart.”

Watching how much “Be a Light” means to fans has given him hope. “I’m feeling so hopeful and encouraged to see so many of you inspired to take action because of it in your own communities. Thank y’all for coming together like this!” he says.

Up next, Thomas is on deck to perform at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will take place on September 16.

By Carena Liptak

