“This one really hurts”: Luke Bryan cancels Farm Tour 2020

ABC/Gavin Bond

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is the latest 2020 event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The singer made the sad announcement on social media this week, admitting that after 11 years running, it’s an event that’s particularly close to his heart.



“We’ve been going strong for the past 11 consecutive years, so this one really hurts,” Luke wrote. “We have looked at all kinds of ways to continue with the shows this year, but couldn’t come up with a solution to give y’all the full Farm Tour experience while keeping everyone safe.”

Still, he stressed that Farm Tour will resume in 2021: “Until next year!” Luke added. “Love y’all.”



Each year since 2010, Luke’s fall Farm Tour finds the country superstar and his musical friends playing shows on farms in small towns across America. Last year, he brought acts like Cole Swindell and Mitchell Tenpenny along for the ride.



While Luke’s touring plans may be on hold for now due to the pandemic, he’s still got an exciting month ahead: The singer plans to release his next album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, on August 7. The project includes Luke’s current single, “One Margarita,” which became his twenty-fifth number-one hit this month.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.