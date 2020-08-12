“This is awful”: Blake Shelton steps up to help fans still waiting on refunds for cancelled shows

ABC/Image Group LA

Emotionally, mentally and financially, 2020 has been a tough year for everybody. So when Blake Shelton heard that some of his fans were still waiting on their refunds for canceled concert dates, he began taking action to get them their money back.



The brouhaha began on Twitter on Wednesday morning, when a fan asked Blake to cancel — not postpone — his Chicago tour date, so that ticketholders could get refunds. If an artist postpones a date, fans are usually advised to hold on to their tickets. If a show is canceled, refunds are available.

Blake, who was under the impression that he had cancelled his tour, thought the fan’s inability to get a refund might be a fluke. But after multiple fans sent him screenshots, he realized that major money was being held up.



“Man…This is bad I agree,” the singer wrote. “We in NO WAY want to mislead or delay people getting their refunds. We absolutely CANCELLED the tour. NOOOO ticket money is being held up on our end. This is awful.”

Next, Blake put on his detective cap and started trying to get to the bottom of specifically where that money was. He updated fans that afternoon, explaining that it would take time to figure out how to resolve the issue, because so many vendors are involved.

“It’s a web for sure and I don’t think it’s any one person’s fault,” he added. “It’s been a nightmare and confusing year for everyone on every level.”

Even though the issue is a complicated one, and his team can’t always control third-party vendors, Blake said he’s determined to get to the bottom of it.



“What’s right is right and that money belongs back in the buyers’ hands…especially in these times,” he tweeted. “The tour is cancelled.”

