Therapy gave Lindsay Ell the confidence to address her assault in her music

Lindsay Ell’s brand-new album, heart theory, is a step-by-step journey through the stages of grief and loss. Many of the songs are about the dissolution of romantic relationships, but one, “make you,” tells her personal story of surviving two sexual assaults, one at age 13 and one at 21.

The singer tells People that she found the courage to include that story on her album six months ago, after spending a week in an intense residential therapy program.

“I went there thinking I was going to talk about all these other things,” she recalls. “And I ended up talking about this and realizing how much anger and sadness I had within myself that I hadn’t really let come out.”

It was then she realized that her story belonged on heart theory.

“It was after leaving that I was like, ‘Okay, now I am ready to talk about this and to really lay my heart here on the table,’” she adds.

Since then, Lindsay has established her Make You Movement Fund, in support of at-risk youth, domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors. Additionally, proceeds from “make you” will go to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).



Lindsay’s sophomore album, heart theory, is out today.

