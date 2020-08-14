‘The Woman in Me’ gets a ‘Diamond,’ as Shania marks the 25th anniversary of her breakout record

Alex Harbaugh

Shania Twain’s set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album, The Woman in Me, by putting out the Diamond Edition of the record that put her on the map on October 2. The pop/country icon made the announcement Friday morning during her appearance on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on ABC.

The Woman in Me showcases Shania standards like her first crossover hit, “Any Man of Mine,” plus smashes like “You Win My Love,” “No One Needs to Know,” and “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!”. Shania’s second record spent 29 weeks at the top of the country chart, and went on to become country’s best-selling album of 1995.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition features a newly remastered version of the album, plus sixteen previously unreleased tracks, remixes, and five live performances captured in December of last year during Shania’s latest Las Vegas residency. It also includes a commemorative 48-page booklet.

It’ll come in multiple CD and vinyl formats, which you can pre-order now.

