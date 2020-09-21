The Top 10 Cars of People Who Like to Speed

What’s the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive? A company called Insurify looks at a bunch of models each year, and how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.

1. Subaru WRX – Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record.

2. Volkswagen GTI, 17%.

3. Subaru Impreza, 16%.

4. Infinity G37, just under 16%.

5. Dodge Dart, just over 15%.

The rest of the top ten are the Hyundai Veloster, Dodge Challenger, Dodge RAM 2500, Dodge Charger, and Nissan 350Z. FULL ARTICLE