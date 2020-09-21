Big 3 | Mason & Remy

By Remy |

The Top 10 Cars of People Who Like to Speed

What’s the #1 car people who SPEED like to drive?  A company called Insurify looks at a bunch of models each year, and how many owners have at least one speeding ticket on their record.

1.  Subaru WRX – Over 20% of people who drive one have a speeding ticket on their record.
2.  Volkswagen GTI, 17%.
3.  Subaru Impreza, 16%.
4.  Infinity G37, just under 16%.
5.  Dodge Dart, just over 15%.

The rest of the top ten are the Hyundai Veloster, Dodge Challenger, Dodge RAM 2500, Dodge Charger, and Nissan 350Z. FULL ARTICLE