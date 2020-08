Everyone knows that “TA-DUM” sound that plays when the Netflix “N” comes on the screen. But they almost went with a totally different sound: A goat. A Netflix exec says, quote, “I liked the sound of a goat. It was funny, I thought it was quirky, and it was our version of Leo The Lion. And so for a while we were stuck on that goat sound. Apparently the original sound was something like the current “ta-dum,” and then it ended with the goat noise.

Now imagine if this was the sound you heard?