The guys in LOCASH are "blessed" ‘Brothers,’ enjoying the journey, as "One Big Country Song" hits #1

This week, LOCASH is all gratitude, as “One Big Country Song” ascends to the top of the country chart, becoming their second career number one.

“We’re blessed to do this, you know what I mean?” Chris Lucas asks. “And it’s good to be around people that kinda understand that, too. There’s a lot of people that are like, ‘Look what we do for a living!’ You know what I mean?”

“Sometimes you have to stop and enjoy the journey you’re on,” Preston Brust reflects, “because sometimes the rewards and what you think is the end, you know, peak is not exactly what you thought it would feel like or be like or wanted anyway. And sometimes it’s the journey.”

It’s has been quite a journey for the duo, who put out their first single in 2010 and didn’t make it to number one until 2016 with “I Know Somebody.”

“I can say for sure that it’s been a long, tough journey for us,” Preston tells ABC Audio. “I wouldn’t really change anything, maybe make it move a little bit faster.”

“But so many experiences and lessons in life we learned, we could have never learned in college or at a structured job someplace,” he adds.

For Chris, it all comes down to the effect the music has on the fans.

“It could be one fan saying, ‘I just want you to know this song right here, man, me and my wife, you know, went through a hard time,'” he offers as an example. “‘You know, this was going on. This saved us. This saved my life.'”

“One Big Country Song” is also LOCASH’s first number one in Canada. It’s from their 2019 album, Brothers.

