The Future of Ball Pits

In a recent interview the CEO of McDonald’s announced the unofficial the death of the ball pit. He said “I don’t know if we’ve got ball pits in our future. There’s probably some good public-health reasons not for us to be doing a lot of ball pits. Research found that ball pits were full of microbes. They pinpointed a total of 31 bacterial species and one species of yeast, including the specific germs responsible for types of pink eye, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and even heart inflammation.