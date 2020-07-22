The Chicks' Natalie Maines jokes of "love fest" with George Bush in comparison to current presidency

Brad Barket/Getty Images

During The Chicks‘ recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, lead singer Natalie Mainessays that while she doesn’t regret her 2003 statement denouncing then-President George W. Bush‘s declaration of the Iraq War, she’s had somewhat of a change of heart when comparing Bush’s presidency to Donald Trump‘s administration.

“Today, I might actually make out with George Bush,” Natalie jokes, drawing laughs from her band mates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. “It would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now because of where we’re at with this current president.”

While The Chicks haven’t had any interactions with the Bush family since the controversy, Martie revealed that she and her sister Emily used to sing the National Anthem at the Texas Rangers’ games that the former president would frequent, the two parties often engaging in “friendly” exchanges at the time.

The Chicks released Gaslighter on Friday, their first album since 2006’s Taking the Long Way, a project that earned them five Grammy Awards.

Prior to the album’s release, the band dropped “Dixie” from its name to remove themselves from the word’s association with the confederacy during the Civil War.

By Cillea Houghton

