The Chicks join all-genre lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Chicks will represent the country contingent at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as part of a star-studded lineup that will air over the four-day event later this month.



Other scheduled acts set to appear include Billie Eilish, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Leon Bridges and many more. They’ll deliver a wide range of performances, from classic songs to original material.

This year’s convention will also feature a rendition of the national anthem from a very special ensemble: A 57-member youth choir representing all walks of life and the nation’s 57 states and territories. The choir members will perform the patriotic standard from remote locations spanning the country.

Ever since they were ousted from country radio for speaking out against the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Chicks have been famous — and sometimes infamous — for their political activism. Their most recent album, Gaslighter, doesn’t shy away from the group’s convictions. It includes the song “March March,” the lyrics and accompanying video for which share a powerful statement about social justice and the importance of standing up for your beliefs.

DNC performances will air across four nights from August 17-20 from 9 p.m.-11p.m. ET. In addition to the musical guests, the broadcast will feature appearances from national leaders, advocates and celebrities. More details will be announced in the coming days.

You can watch the official livestream on the DNC website, where you’ll also find a full schedule and more resources.

