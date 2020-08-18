The Chicks featured on Barack Obama’s summer playlist

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Chicks are part of former President Barack Obama‘s esteemed summer playlist.

Obama selected “Gaslighter,” the title track to the Grammy-winning country trio’s latest album, as one of his favorite songs of the summer.

The Chicks are among a long list of artists on Obama’s yearly playlist, alongside revered Americana artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit‘s “Be Afraid” and Sheryl Crow‘s classic hit, “All I Wanna Do.”

Other artists included on the playlist are John Legend, Rihanna, Otis Redding, Billie Holiday, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé and more.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer,” the 44th president writes. “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody –– hope you enjoy it.”

The Chicks are performing during the Democratic National Convention livestream on Thursday that begins at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.