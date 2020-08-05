Taylor Swift’s "Betty" debuts on ‘Billboard’ Hot Country Songs chart

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift is back on the country charts.

The megastar’s countrified hit, “Betty,” off her new album, folklore, debuts at number six on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart this week.

The song off the wildly popular album — which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 846,000 units — marks the highest debut on the chart since Luke Combs‘ “Beautiful Crazy” ascended to number six in 2018.

“Betty” makes for Taylor’s highest entry on the chart since her duet with Tim McGraw on “Highway Don’t Care” peaked at number four in 2013.

This is the superstar’s 22nd song to reach the top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart, seven of which have hit number one. She appeared in the top 10 last year with her heartfelt collaboration with The Chicks on “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

“Betty” also reached number one on the Billboard Country Streaming Songs chart, and the top 15 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.