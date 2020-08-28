Tanya Tucker will resume CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour in 2021

Courtesy of Tanya Tucker

Earlier this summer, Tanya Tucker shared the sad news that she would be postponing her headlining CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, she promised fans that she would “throw one heck of a party,” once it was safe to do so, and in 2021, Tanya’s prepared to make good on that promise. The singer just announced next year’s extensive slate of dates, some of which feature Brandi Carlile.



Despite a few venue changes, date swaps and additions, Tanya will plan to hit nearly all of the original planned stops. The tour kicks off next July and will run through November. Visit her website to check specific dates and details.

In addition to Tanya’s headlining performance, the CMT Next Women of Country tour originally featured a talented roster of opening support including Brandy Clark, Hailey Whitters, Aubrie Sellers, Erin Enderlin and more. It’s unclear if those artists will join Tanya on the road in 2021, and which shows will include which artists.

By Carena Liptak

