Tanya Tucker readies 'Live from the Troubadour' album to benefit the venue

One year after her sold-out show at Los Angeles venue the Troubadour, Tanya Tucker will release a live album recorded at that event, aptly titled Live from the Troubadour.



A portion of the proceeds from Live from the Troubadour sales will be invested back into the venue itself, according to Rolling Stone. The Troubadour is one of many local live music hotspots threatened with closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Even though the money stops, the bills don’t. We all know that. The venues out there are just sitting there doing nothing,” Tanya explains. “Places like the legendary Troubadour, where some of the greatest artists in the world have performed, need help or those places may never come back at all. It just makes sense to give back to the Troubadour with this album and hopefully help out.”

The track list for Live From the Troubadour features an array of Tanya’s biggest hits, as well as a couple of covers. Tanya’s live set for the evening included a blazing medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire,” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

Live from the Troubadour is due out on October 16. Here’s the full track list:

“Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”

“Jamestown Ferry”

“What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child”

“Blood Red and Goin’ Down”

“Strong Enough to Bend”

“I’m on Fire/Ring of Fire (Medley)”

“Mustang Ridge”

“The Wheels of Laredo”

“I Don’t Owe You Anything”

“High Ridin’ Heroes”

“Hard Luck”

Interlude

“Bring My Flowers Now”

“Texas (When I Die)”

“It’s a Little Too Late”

“Delta Dawn”

