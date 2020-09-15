Taco Bell Releases “Jalapeno Noir” Wine

It’s already been a huge week for bad wine. First, Franzia debuted a new backpack that can hold an entire box of wine. Now TACO BELL is getting in the game. Taco Bell Canada just debuted the brand’s first custom wine, called “Jalapeño Noir.” They say it has “notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot.” And it pairs well with their new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, which won’t hit menus in the U.S. until November.

