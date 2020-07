According to Wham-O, Slip ‘N Slides have totally sold out this summer with most public pools and water parks closed or running limited hours. They say that at one point, Slip ‘N Slide sales DOUBLED every day for 10 days. And that’s not the only nostalgia toy they make that’s been selling like crazy. Frisbee sales are up 500% and boogie board sales are up 300%.

Slip ‘N Slide is all sold out thanks to bored kids stuck at home https://t.co/raHeE5xXvF — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) July 28, 2020