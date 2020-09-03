Scotty McCreery will be chasing a little “You Time” in his flirty next single

Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery is gearing up to release a new single called “You Time,” which he’ll debut live at the Ryman on Friday. It’s the first single to be shared off a forthcoming, as-yet-unannounced new album. The singer says it’s also special because it reminds him of his wife, Gabi.



“I am so excited about releasing new music,” Scotty gushed. “Especially a song that makes me think of Gabi and puts me in a joyful mood. I think we can all use a smile right now.”

Scotty will bring his uptempo new love song to the stage of the Ryman during his re-formatted, socially-distanced show on Friday, September 4. He’ll play for a limited in-venue audience of 125 fans, with a mask mandate in place.



In addition to the fans watching the show live, livestream tickets are available for purchase beginning at $10. It’s an especially poignant performance, as Scotty was the last solo act to take the Ryman stage in March before the COVID-19 caused a widespread shutdown of live performances.



Following his debut of “You Time” on the Ryman stage, Scotty will drop the studio version of the song on September 23.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.