Scotty McCreery pushes planned UK and Ireland tour stops to spring 2021

After first rescheduling his May 2020 tour stops in the U.K. and Ireland to October, Scotty McCreery has now postponed the shows until next year. The scheduling change is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so disappointed that we have to postpone our U.K. and Ireland tour yet again, but the safety of my fans, the venue workers and my band and crew remains my first priority,” Scotty explains, adding that he’s already looking forward to next year when he’ll be able to head overseas.



“I cannot wait until May 2021 to get out there! We had so much fun in England on the last trip, and I cannot wait to visit Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland for the first time. Until then, I send much love to all of you there and hope everyone stays safe,” he continues.

Tickets purchased for original tour dates will still be valid in 2021, so fans are encouraged to hang on to their tickets. There are still some seats remaining for most of the shows, though Scotty’s Belfast, Northern Ireland stop on May 11, 2021 is sold out.



For a full list of the rescheduled dates, visit Scotty’s website.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.