Scotty McCreery covers "Go Rest High on That Mountain" in honor of late friend

ABC/Image Group LA

Scotty McCreery delivers a plaintive performance of the Vince Gill classic “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in honor of his late friend.

Scotty turned to social media to share the news of his friend Yameer Greene‘s passing through the power of song. Poised with an acoustic guitar, Scotty let each lyric simmer as he thoughtfully sang, “Go rest high on that mountain / Son your work on earth is done / Go to heaven a shoutin’ / Love for the father and the son.”

According to WRAL Raleigh, Greene, a childhood friend of the singer, was killed recently in a head-on collision on the interstate in Knightdale, North Carolina. He was 26 years old.

“For my buddy Yameer. One of the kindest and brightest souls I’ve ever met. Everyone who knew him loved him. Love you and miss you man,” Scotty writes on Facebook alongside the video. “Rest easy.”

By Cillea Houghton

