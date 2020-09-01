Ryman Auditorium to admit limited capacity in-person audience for livestream series

Ryman Auditorium

The Ryman Auditorium is allowing a limited capacity audience for its Live at the Ryman series.

The historic Nashville venue announced today that its Friday night livestream show will now admit an in-person audience, beginning with a show headlined by Scotty McCreery on September 4.

The Ryman will comply with specific health guidelines created in partnership with Nashville Public Health Department and Vanderbilt Health, which include safety precautions such as social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The more than 2,000-person seating capacity venue will only allow 125 ticketed guests in, which equates to roughly five-percent capacity. The venue will set up POD seating that caps at two to six people per POD.

Masks are a mandatory requirement for all guests and staff, with staff also receiving temperature checks. The food and beverage service will not be in use and there will be designated bathroom and entrance and exit points.

Live at the Ryman launched in August with weekly virtual performances by For King & Country, Cam and Chris Janson.

Fans will still be able to watch the show virtually on the Mandolin streaming platform. Brett Young and Old Crowe Medicine Show will also perform in the coming weeks.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.