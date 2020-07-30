Russell Dickerson teases snippets of his next album, which is a quarantine work-in-progress

ABC/Image Group LA

Russell Dickerson is putting his downtime to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic: He’s hard at work on album number three.



This week, the singer has been taking to social media to give fans a little taste of the new music he’s got cooking. He posted three videos sharing snippets of as-yet-unheard songs, and also offered a couple of clues to what their titles might be.



“Whatever you want I’m / All yours, all night / Sunset to sunrise,” Russell sings in one of the clips. Coupled with a caption that reads “AYAN,” it seems like “All Yours All Night” might be the track’s title.



Another clip, captioned “CTJ,” had fans baffled as to what the song’s name might be.



“I’m the little devil on her shoulder / And she brings it in a little closer / I take her outside of the lines / Oh, but she’s my voice of reason…” he sings in the unreleased new tune.



Though Russell hasn’t unveiled many details about his next project, it seems like an official announcement might not be too far in the future. The singer has already dropped two singles off the project: “Love You Like I Used To” and “Home Sweet.”

