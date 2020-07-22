Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey enjoy socially distanced baby shower

ABC/Image Group LA

Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey recently celebrated a socially distances baby shower thrown by some of the couple’s friends in the country music community.

In a series of photos shared with People, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard‘s wives Lauren Akins and Hayley Hubbard, respectively, were in attendance, the latter two hosting the event alongside Kailey’s other close friend, Ali Ryan.

The photos show a beautiful outdoor soiree during which each guest wore a mask and was seated on a blanket in the grass spaced six feet apart, under a stunning sunset with twinkle lights strung overhead.

Russell also made an appearance at the shindig, evidenced by a glowing photo of him and his wife, his hand resting on her baby bump.

“I know so many people haven’t been able to have baby showers, so it meant the world that our friends took the precautions we needed to be safe and celebrate our little guy on the way,” Kailey remarks.

“While it is such a challenging time in so many ways, this time off of the road has been a sweet and unexpected gift,” adds Russell. “We get to give this baby our full attention and it is something we wouldn’t trade for the world.”

The couple is expecting their first child, a boy, in the fall.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.