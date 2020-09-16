Runaway June’s wardrobe selections came “down to the wire” before the 2020 ACM Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Runaway June will appear onstage at tonight’s ACM Awards as presenters, and it’s an exciting landmark for the group: It’s the first awards show since Natalie Stovall joined the trio, following Hannah Mulholland’s departure earlier in 2020.

The band always brings their A-Game, both in terms of music and in terms of fashion. But this year’s ceremony posed some unique challenges in terms of assembling their awards show outfits.

“So here’s the thing: The mail system has been a little odd since the hurricanes, and the stuff that we had coming in was from New Orleans,” bandmate Naomi Cooke reveals to ABC Audio. “So we’re literally a little bit down to the wire with wardrobe.”

It’s not a typical year for anyone, and country stars attending the ACMs are noticing plenty of differences in the way the ceremony will proceed.



“Honestly, we’re gonna be kind of in and out,” Naomi goes on to say. “The show is really, really doing their best to protect everyone, and putting in the proper precautions to make sure everybody stays safe. So we’re gonna be kind of in and out.”



The 2020 ACMs will kick off tonight at 8PM ET on CBS.

By Carena Liptak and Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.