Riley Green launching YouTube live series in benefit of ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund

BMLG Records

Riley Green is offering fans an up-close and personal look at his hometown via a new YouTube Live show, The Golden Saw Series.

The four-part series sees the singer traveling throughout his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama. The show’s title is named after the Golden Saw Music Hall just outside of Jacksonville, where Riley got his start as a young performer.

Each week will feature a collaborative performance between Riley and special guest stars such as Drake White and Brent Cobb, along with hit songwriters including “There Was This Girl” co-writer Erik Dylan, Randy Montana and Jessi Alexander, who’ve collectively penned songs cut by Luke Combs and Miley Cyrus.

“The Golden Saw is a special place to me. I learned how to sing and play guitar in that old house,” Riley explains. “I wanted to share the way those rough cut pine walls made me feel as a kid so I decided to do a concert series.”

Proceeds from the series will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Golden Saw Series will air bi-weekly beginning on Thursday. Riley’s set to release his new EP, If It Wasn’t For Trucks, on September 11.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.