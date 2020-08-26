Riley Green delivers a first look into his next chapter with new EP, ‘If It Wasn’t for Trucks’

BMLG Records

Riley Green is forging ahead with his next musical chapter. The singer has set a release date for If It Wasn’t for Trucks, an EP that he says is a first look into the music he’s working on for his next full-length album.



He made the project while quarantined at home in Jacksonville, Alabama, using his time off the road to get back in touch with the traditional country foundation that’s always been at the heart of his music.

“I’ve been using my time off to do a lot of writing and although we can’t play music for fans face-to-face right now, I’m glad I can still share some new music with everyone,” Riley explains. “I hope to see everyone back on the road soon.”

Though the singer has had to scrap his touring plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he does have one important performance coming up. Riley will give a virtual performance at the 2020 ACM Awards, where he recently won the title of New Male Artist of the Year. Host Keith Urban surprised him with the news over video chat ahead of next month’s ceremony.

If It Wasn’t for Trucks is comprised of five new tracks, and will be out on September 11.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.