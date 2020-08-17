Reese Witherspoon producing country music competition series

John Shearer/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon is producing a new country music talent show competition for Apple TV.

Reese’s media and production company, Hello Sunshine, are behind an upcoming series called My Kind of Country that involves a worldwide search for aspiring country music stars. The show will include a documentary-style element to help share the artists’ stories.

The Oscar-winning actress will executive-produce the show. Jason Owen, CEO and president of Sandbox Entertainment, which represents country acts including Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town, is also an executive producer, along with Dancing with the Stars showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

Big Little Lies star Witherspoon has also hosted her show Shine On with Reese via the Hello Sunshine channel on Direct TV, featuring interviews with the likes of Dolly Parton, Kacey and Pink. A native of Nashville, Reese also opened her Southern-style clothing store Draper James in her home city in 2015.

My Kind of Country is the first competition show order by Apple TV Plus.

By Cillea Houghton

