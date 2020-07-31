Rascal Flatts mark “an amazing two decades” with their fans by releasing ‘How They Remember You’ EP

Big Machine Records

This week, Rascal Flatts dropped their six-track EP, How They Remember You. The new batch of tunes marks their 20-year anniversary as a trio, but the bandmates agree that one of the most special parts of celebrating that milestone is being able to thank the listeners who love them.

“Our fans are so important to the three of us,” Joe Don Rooney reflects. “And so, with everything happening in the world, we still wanted to find a way that felt right to mark an amazing two decades together on this journey.”

The project’s track list includes a duet with newcomer Rachel Wammack called “Quick, Fast, in a Hurry.” It also includes Rascal Flatts’ take on a Kenny Rogers classic, “Through the Years.” The trio performed that song early this year during a virtual benefit show, which paid tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter following his death in March.



2020 is a special year for Rascal Flatts. Not only is it the group’s 20th anniversary, but it’s also the year they’d planned to embark on a massive farewell tour before disbanding their trio in order to focus on separate pursuits.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans are now in limbo. The Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour has been pushed back from its scheduled June launch date, but the band has promised that they will be back at some point to deliver their big final run.



In the meantime, the trio are focusing on their new EP and its title track single, as well as individual creative endeavors. Gary LeVox is working on a solo Christian album, and Jay DeMarcus will star in a new Netflix series.

By Carena Liptak

