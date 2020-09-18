Rascal Flatts look back at two decades of musical memories with brand new greatest hits album

Big Machine Records

Rascal Flatts are continuing to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with the announcement of a new best-of album: Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits.



The 20-song collection, which includes 13 of their 17 number-one hits, will take fans on a journey through the superstar trio’s career. Fan-favorite tunes like “Bless the Broken Road,” “My Wish” and “What Hurts the Most” all appear on the project, and the bandmates say that selecting the track list was a sweet walk down memory lane.



“When we were putting together the track listing for this, it was an emotional but nostalgic feeling, getting a chance to look back during this anniversary year,” singer Gary LeVox reflects. “We hope that our fans feel the same way when they listen to it. This release and this year as a band is all a huge thank-you and celebration for them.”

At the start of 2020, Rascal Flatts announced plans to break up at the end of their milestone anniversary year. In the meantime, they made plans for a big year of surprises and live shows. However, the pandemic has rearranged that timeline a bit, and the band’s 2020 tour schedule has been scrapped.

That didn’t stop the group from releasing new music, though: In addition to this new greatest hits project, they also dropped their How They Remember You EP earlier in the year.

Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits will be out on October 2, but you can preorder it now. Here’s the track list:

“I’m Movin’ On”

“These Days”

“Bless the Broken Road”

“Fast Cars and Freedom”

“What Hurts the Most”

“Life is a Highway”

“My Wish”

“Stand”

“Take Me There”

“Here Comes Goodbye”

“Why Wait”

“I Won’t Let Go”

“Easy” (featuring Natasha Bedingfield)

“Banjo”

“Come Wake Me Up”

“Changed”

“Rewind”

“Riot”

“I Like the Sound of That”

“Yours if You Want It”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.